The number of covid-19 infections in Donegal continues to slow down, to the point that there have been just 13 confirmed new cases in the county over the past week.

To put that in perspective, there were a dozen days in April when the daily increase was larger than 13.

On Monday 4 May the Department of Health reported that Donegal has 465 confirmed cases of the disease, up from 452 last week.

The daily increases over the past seven days, working backwards from Saturday 2 May, were: 4, 2, 1, 2, 2, 1 and 1. It is almost a fortnight since the daily increase in the county was in double figures.

Donegal’s peak number of new infections came on 12 April when 39 new cases were reported.

Damian Dowds Damian studied at NUI Maynooth and worked with Intel Ireland on graduation. Followings stints as a civil servant in Leinster House, and with magazine publisher Ashville Media, he returned to Inishowen to set up the Inishowen Independent in 2007. See author's posts