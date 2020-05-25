Corona infections stall, but more Donegal people are hospitalised

Donegal has had its third consecutive day with no new positive cases of covid-19.

The number of confirmed infections in Donegal as of Monday 25 May stands at 478, an increase of just three over the past week.

However, data provided by the HSE shows that 15 people are being treated for covid-19 in Letterkenny General Hospital as of Sunday night.

That means there has been a 50% increase in the number of covid-19 patients over the past fortnight: on Sunday 10 May there were just 10 covid-19 cases in the hospital and that has grown to 15 by Sunday 24 May.

The data from the hospital shows that even though the number of positive cases in the county has slowed to a trickle (just 19 so far in the 25 days in May), that people continue to fall seriously ill with the disease and require hospitalisation.

Monday was a red letter day in the progress of suppressing the coronavirus in the Republic which, for the first time since 11 March, reported no new covid-19 related deaths.

