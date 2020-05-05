The number of people being treated for covid-19 in Letterkenny General Hospital has almost halved over the past three weeks as the rate of coronavirus infection in Donegal continues to fall – although five new patients were admitted to hospital this week.

As of Sunday 3 May, there were 20 covid-19 positive patients in Letterkenny, including one person in intensive care.

HSE data shows that just three weeks earlier, on 13 April, the hospital was treating 37 covid-19 patients and five of them were in intensive care.

Letterkenny’s experience reflects that in hospitals across the state.

There were 93 covid-19 patients in intensive care across the Republic on Sunday night, the third consecutive day where the figure was below 100 and down from a peak of 160 people last month.

Letterkenny general hospital continues to have several spare beds available in its intensive care unit. There were, as of Sunday night, six critical care beds available and one covid-19 positive patient receiving intensive care.

Damian Dowds Damian studied at NUI Maynooth and worked with Intel Ireland on graduation. Followings stints as a civil servant in Leinster House, and with magazine publisher Ashville Media, he returned to Inishowen to set up the Inishowen Independent in 2007. See author's posts