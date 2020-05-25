Inishowen footballers ready to play

More than 80% of Inishowen League footballers say they are ready to resume playing again later this summer, but one in five says he won’t play again until the coronavirus threat has passed.

That’s one of the main findings in a new survey of players carried out by the Inishowen Independent last week.

The survey was circulated privately to all 16 clubs that play in the Inishowen League, with 282 respondents answering questions on a range of topics.

The Football Association of Ireland has targeted the last weekend in August for the resumption of amateur leagues across the country.

The governing body has said leagues that wish to conclude the interrupted 2019-2020 season can play again from Friday 28 August, while leagues that wish to start afresh with a new competition must wait until Friday 16 October – both dates being subject to public health advice.

Some 228 (81%) of Inishowen players surveyed said they are ready to play, while 53 (19%) are not.

Read the full details of the survey, including the players’ view on whether the 2019-20 season should be played to a conclusion or scrapped, in this week’s Inishowen Independent.

