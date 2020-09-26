Barrack Hill Park wins a Green Flag for Carn

Donegal County Council is delighted with the success of Carn’s Barrack Hill Town Park after receiving a prestigious Green Flag award.

The Green Flag scheme recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of recreational outdoor spaces.

Barrack Hill Park is an undulating 4-acre multi-function park within walking distance of the town of Carn. Historically the area is close to the site of a former RIC barrack (as the name suggests) and, with its prominent aspect, has commanding views of the area.

Cllr Albert Doherty, Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District, said the award is much-deserved recognition for all those who have contributed to the park’s success over the years.

“I’m delighted that Barrack Hill Town Park has secured the prestigious Green Flag Award 2020. This award follows on from the Council’s signing of the All-Ireland Pollinator Plan which commits the Council to undertake a number of actions each year to help pollinators.”

To read more subscribe to our digital newspaper