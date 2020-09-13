Inishowen farmer and forestry consultant Ross Buchanan was last week announced as the national winner of the RDS Teagasc farm forestry award for 2019-20.

Buchanan manages 48 hectares of diverse woodlands planted on his mother’s family’s home farm in Glentogher back in 2006.

“Forestry serves as a tax efficient pension, with excellent premiums providing tax-free income during the short to medium term,” Ross told the Inishowen Independent. “It was a tough decision at the time but it has proven to be the right decision, and the receipt of the RDS Farm Forestry award for all of Ireland for 2019/2020 has been the icing on the cake.”

