A Malin Head man is “over the moon” after winning a Land Rover Defender worth up to €20,000 in an online draw.

Danny Doherty entered a Facebook contest with Killarney-based ‘Kingdom Competitions’ some months ago and ended up winning the star prize last week, before travelling down to Kerry to pick up his Defender.

“I never usually buy these tickets but I took a chance on this one. I bought the ticket back in June and forgot about it until my wife Evelyn got an email saying the competition was going to be held last Sunday, August 30.”

“She watched it online and ran out to tell me that I had won! So then I drove to Kerry and collected my ‘Landy’. I love it.”

Danny (36) joked that he might have to sell his prize vehicle however, because the couple are expecting a new baby next month, when they will be looking for a “different type of four-wheeler” in the shape of a new pram!