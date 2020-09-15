Gardai cracked down on a large group of boy racers who gathered for a ‘car meet’ in Carn over the weekend.

More than one hundred cars attended the event, which had been arranged on social media.

Gardai responded with extra checkpoints and patrols, which resulted in two arrests for dangerous driving, including for “doughnuts and drifting”.

Inspector Shaun Grant said Gardai were keen to counter the ‘meet’, particularly given the current health crisis and Inishowen’s past record of fatal crashes.

“Sometimes these types of organised activities do attract persons who are inclined to engage in dangerous activities, and given Inishowen’s history with serious road accidents, it was something we tried very strong to counter.”

“It’s also not helpful to have large groups gathering at this time – and I’d ask people to be mindful that we’re still in the middle of a pandemic.”

