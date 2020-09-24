Ulster Bank says it has no plans to close its branch in Buncrana and that “no decision” has been taken to change its overall strategy in the Republic of Ireland.

Ireland’s third largest retail bank says it remains “focused on our customers” despite suggestions that it could be in jeopardy.

The Irish Times reported that Ulster Bank could close down, and that its parent company NatWest is considering winding down the business over the next six years.

However a NatWest Group spokesperson told this week’s Inishowen Independent that its “strategy to grow our Ulster Bank business in the Republic of Ireland organically and safely remains unchanged”.

“We continue to evaluate the impact of covid-19 and the challenges to the economy and we are reviewing our strategy appropriately and responsibly in light of these events,” they said.

