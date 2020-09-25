‘Please reopen our libraries’

Still no timetable for the return of Carn and Moville libraries

Calls have been made for the urgent reopening of the libraries in Carn and Moville, with both remaining shut this week for a 28th consecutive week.

Despite the fact that both facilities could have opened on June 8 – under Phase Two of the government’s plan to reemerge from lockdown – Donegal County Council says it STILL has no timetable to reopen Carn or Moville.

So far just five libraries in the entire county have reopened, one in each Municipal District, including Buncrana here in Inishowen, which reopened on June 22.

However nine other branches, including Moville and Carn, remain closed, more than six months after the pandemic began and more than three months after it was deemed safe to reopen.

Library users in Moville and Carn have called on the council to “please reopen”, while Councillor Albert Doherty says the library is “an essential service for our town”.

“For many in Carn, the library is an essential part of their day. These particular people would have used the facility regularly and they are very much keen to see it reopened.”

