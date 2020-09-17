Glowing HIQA report for Carn’s James Connolly Unit

Carn’s James Connolly Unit has received a glowing report from the Health Information and Quality Authority, with residents deemed to be happy and well cared for, while adequate protocols are in place to guard against covid-19.

HIQA said the residential facility – which supports sixteen adults with disabilities – has a management structure in place, which is “responsive to residents’ needs”.

As such the James Connolly Unit was last week awarded a perfect ten out of ten in terms of compliance, the top score coming after a scheduled inspection in June.

“Residents were observed to be relaxed and enjoying the company of staff members and staff were seen to be attentive to their needs,” the HIQA inspector noted.

“While some restrictions were in place regarding community access due to the current public health crisis, residents were supported to go for walks around the large, well-maintained gardens and grounds of the centre,” he added.

