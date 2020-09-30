‘WE CAN DO IT TOGETHER’

Experts urge everyone in Inishowen to play their part

Infectious diseases expert Sam McConkey says Inishowen and Donegal can reverse the trend that has seen an upsurge in cases of covid-19 and the introduction of Level Three restrictions here.

Professor McConkey, the head of the Department of Tropical Medicine at the Royal College of Surgeons, has told the Inishowen Independent that “we can do it”.

“In March and April we got on top of this, so we can do it again.”

“And we can do better this time to keep it down, like most of Australia, New Zealand and many other countries. About 1500 million people now live in areas where covid-19 is controlled.”

He says the most important advice remains social distancing, staying two metres away from people and avoiding being inside as much as possible with people you don’t live with.

Professor McConkey says wearing masks in crowded spaces such as shops is a must, while people should continue to work at home where possible.

He says everyone can “take actions and do something” to help the county back to Level Two.

Retired Dr Don McGinley is concerned by rising case numbers in Inishowen.

Meanwhile retired Moville doctor, Don McGinley, says he’s very concerned about the “explosion in figures” here in recent days.

The former GP says we had become far too complacent about the coronavirus threat.

“The recent figures show an increase in the younger people which is not good. I think at the beginning we were all very careful with contacts with others, especially when we heard of admissions to ICU and how sick people were, and about deaths worldwide.”

To read the full story subscribe here