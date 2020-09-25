‘We cannot be let down again’

Calls for Department to prioritise new school for Buncrana

The Department of Education has been urged to use “whatever means necessary” to secure land for a new school in Buncrana.

Crana College is now waiting 25 years for a new school, Gaelscoil Bhun Cranncha has been waiting for two decades, while Colaiste Chineal Eoghain is also desperate for a first permanent home.

It’s understood that a CPO is currently under consideration for a suitable site – the third site in the past six years alone – and Crana College headmaster Kevin Cooley says it’s vital that the chance isn’t squandered this time.

“We’re at a point where a preferred site has been identified and we’re really concerned that it will not be secured for our school.”

“We were in this position three years ago with the old Fruit of the Loom site at Ballymacarry and it was sold privately. This simply cannot happen again. We as a staff, student and parent body cannot be let down like that again.”

