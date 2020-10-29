Tribute to much-loved Moville Community College pupil Tomás Mullan

More than one hundred people attended a memorial tree-planting service for Tomás Mullan at Moville Community College last Friday morning.

The fourteen-year-old, known for his bright smile and kind nature, died along with his dad John and sister Amelia following a tragic road accident more than two months ago.

Many of Tomás classmates wore a Harry Potter lightning pin with the letter ‘T’ on their uniforms, while others wore hoodies with the same symbol.

Tearful third year pupils read a poem that they had written to honour their “forever friend”, recalling his love of Harry Potter, Man Utd and playing the game ‘Forty Forty’ with friends.

The Moville Ceolan School of Music performed some beautiful music in honour of Tomás, who had been a much-loved Ceolan member himself for five years, playing the fiddle and the accordion.

In an emotional address, mum Geraldine Mullan paid tribute to her son, calling him a “great boy”, who had left an imprint on everyone who knew him.

“I am so proud of the young man he turned into and that, in large part, is due to the friendships that he formed at Scoil Eoghain and Moville Community College. Tomás loved school. He loved his classmates, he loved the fun.”

