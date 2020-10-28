‘We deserve to know the truth now, not in thirty years’

Carn woman slams decision to seal records of Mother and Baby Homes Commission

A Carn woman has slammed the decision to seal the records of the Mother and Baby Homes Commission as a “huge insult to all Irish people”.

Sinead Smyth joined with artists all over the country in an online demonstration on Sunday afternoon to protest the decision, posting a photo of an eye on the palm of their hands as a sign that the public deserves to view the information.

Archives and survivor testimony, gathered by the commission investigating the homes, will be sealed for thirty years under 2004 legislation. A new Dail bill allows for the transfer of a database of records to Tusla however.

Sinead says the records should be made public and that mothers in particular will “feel the disrespect of this action”.

“I am a mother and any woman who has gone through labour, lost a child, or had to fight to be seen and heard will feel the deep disrespect of this action. Personally, I can’t see how it could possibly be legal.”

To read full story click here to subscribe