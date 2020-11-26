Calls for Malin Head ‘eyesore’ to be moved

Free wifi very welcome; but pole in the ‘wrong place’

A number of locals have expressed concern at the location of a prominent new pole – they are dubbing an “ugly eyesore” – which has recently been erected at Malin Head.

The contentious pole, fitted with an aerial at the top, will provide wifi access at the popular tourist headland and is part of a council-led project to boost free Internet access here.

It is understood the council intends to install wifi at various ‘signature points’ across the county, with fourteen of them here in Inishowen, including at Malin Head.

Cllr Martin McDermott says the provision of free Internet access at our most northerly point is very much welcome but the prominent location of the pole “is absolutely not right”.

He is now calling on the council to move the structure, which did not require planning permission, as soon as possible.

“This is certainly not an acceptable place to locate this pole. If you’re driving up that road now, the pole is directly in your face, it’s the only thing you can see.”

