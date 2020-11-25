‘Covid-19 is a chronic stressor’

But the practice of mindfulness can help us through it, says Buncrana therapist

An Inishowen psychotherapist says the practice of mindfulness can help us “stay in the moment” and limit the adverse impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

Buncrana’s Dr Breda Friel (pictured) describes the covid-19 pandemic as a “chronic stressor” and says the uncertainty and isolation that it has caused may be overwhelming for many.

“As a therapeutic trauma specialist, I have been researching the impact of the current covid-19 pandemic and believe it represents, what I consider to be a chronic stressor.”

“This can be overwhelming for people, it can trigger stress reaction and fear. We are faced with uncertainty, unpredictability and a changing landscape or ‘new normal’,” she added.

A specialist in trauma response, Breda says mindfulness may counteract many of those fears and anxieties.

“People can feel that they are unable to control what is happening around them, but mindfulness can help during such periods of uncertainty. The practice can assist us to manage our fear and stress and helps to control the fearful thoughts and busy mind.”

“At the present time it is important to keep goals manageable and mindfulness can help train us to stay in the moment and remain calm and steady, a unique support when there are multiple stressors.”

To read more, subscribe to our digital edition.