THE INCIDENCE of covid-19 in Inishowen has almost doubled in a fortnight, with 604 new cases of the virus detected here in the fortnight ending 15 November.

That’s up from 316 cases in the previous fortnight, and as the graph below shows is the highest level of infection here since August.

There were 335 new infections in the North Inishowen local electoral area (LEA) giving it a 14-day incidence of 1,975 cases per 100,000 population – the second highest of any such district in the Republic last week. Only Drogheda in County Louth, with 2,415 cases per 100,000, reported a higher level of infection.

There were 269 infections in South Inishowen LEA, giving it a 14 day incidence of 1,203 per 100,000, more than twice its level of infection from a fortnight earlier when it reported just 118 cases.

All five other LEAs in Donegal have also reported increases in covid infection, although Lifford-Stranorlar, Letterkenny, Glenties and Donegal Town are all below the national average of 1,161 cases per 100,000.

The Milford LEA has 1,714 cases, a trebling of its incidence from a fortnight earlier.

Click here to read more…