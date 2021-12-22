THE GOVERNMENT is planning to put its new mica redress scheme on a statutory footing, the clearest indication yet that 100 per cent redress will be made available to affected homeowners.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue told the ‘Inishowen Independent’ yesterday that the coalition government will legislate for a new mica redress scheme to replace the existing one which is based on a statutory instrument, also known as a ministerial order.

Eileen Doherty from the mica action group said that changes to the scheme, such as removing the requirement for up front testing fees of €6,000, grants towards rents, and higher caps should be introduced immediately after the Government approves a new scheme in principle.