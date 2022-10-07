Tourism Ireland is spending €580,000 on a nine-week campaign across Britain promoting Donegal and Derry together as an autumn short-break destination.

The marketing mix stirs Derry’s urban vibrancy with Donegal’s natural beauty.

Alongside Derry’s attractions, the campaign presents Inishowen’s Malin Head, Kinnagoe Bay, the Doagh Island Famine Village, Glenevin Waterfall and the Wild Alpaca Way at Knockamanny Bens.

Tourism Ireland’s website has specific pages filled with short break suggestions for holidaymakers travelling with or without a car.

Co-operative promotions with Ryanair and Loganair – both of whom provide direct flights to City of Derry Airport from Manchester, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Liverpool – are part of the campaign.

Promotional articles and news stories will appear in travel magazines and on websites.

According to Tourism Ireland, ‘hub experiences’ with compelling reasons for visitors to venture beyond Dublin and Belfast are needed for strategic growth.

‘Different but not difficult’ short breaks are required.

As such, Donegal and Derry are one ‘hub’ location capable of answering the short break needs of British holidaymakers at any time of year.

The tourism promotion body reckons its new campaign will reach at least 6.8 million people.

The campaign also includes digital advertisements in London’s Waterloo station and at busy roadside locations in London, Birmingham, Liverpool, Manchester, Glasgow and Edinburgh – with the slogan “two unique places, one amazing holiday”.