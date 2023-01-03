Masses will be celebrated for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI across Inishowen this Thursday, January 5, the same day as his funeral is to take place in the Vatican.

Tributes have been paid to Benedict, former head of the Catholic Church, who died, aged 95, on New Year’s Eve.

Benedict, who became the first Pope to resign in more than six centuries, died on New Year’s Eve, almost a decade after he stood down due to ill health.

Buncrana and Fahan Parish Priest Fr Francis Bradley, who met Benedict fourteen years ago, says he will be remembered in the fullness of history as a good Pope.

“In truth, he was the one who tackled so much of the harm that was being done. He even removed a number of problems across the world in his first few weeks. He was clear and decisive about ‘the filth’, as he called it.”

Meanwhile Moville Parish Priest Fr Eddie Gallagher said Benedict will be remembered for his “gentleness, kindness and fidelity” in contrast to the perception of him in his previous role as Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger.

