The first of the Inishowen homes to be retrofitted under the free SEAI ‘Better Energy Warmer Homes’ scheme via the Inishowen Development Partnership (IDP) has been completed in Buncrana.

The 1970s bungalow qualified for the scheme last year after staff at IDP in Buncrana supported and submitted the application on the homeowner’s behalf.

The home outside Buncrana has undergone a complete retrofit, with the dwelling wrapped in external insulation and completely replastered – and all at no cost whatsoever to the homeowner, who is delighted with the outcome.

IDP act as facilitator for SEAI, assisting homeowners with the application process and criteria, before sending the completed forms to SEAI for the final approval.

The Better Energy Warmer Homes scheme is open to anyone who owns their own home [built and occupied before January 1, 2006] and is in receipt of certain social welfare payments including the fuel allowance.

IDP Team Lead Paul McGonigle and Community Development Officer Aine McLaughlin handle the SEAI application operation for IDP.

Áine outlines how there have been a number of applications in recent times but she believes there are a lot more eligible properties out there who could and should be applying for the retrofit.

She also explains that there is a queuing system with the scheme and that it’s in everyone’s best interest to get in touch with them to assess eligibility and subsequently have their applications submitted to SEAI.

“The sooner we get the ball rolling the better,” adds Áine.

“This can be a drawn-out process, however SEAI will assess each property in relation to its needs. We at IDP have no input in relation to the timelines but we are delighted to see the rewards of the scheme right here on our doorstep.”

The ‘Better Energy Warmer Homes’ scheme provides a range of free energy efficient upgrades for eligible homes, however the attic/cavity wall insultation and external insultation seem to be the most common.

“The aim of the scheme is to make eligible homes warmer, healthier and cheaper to run,” explains Áine.

“And in times like these that could be a lifeline for many people in Inishowen who fit the criteria.”

To find out more about this scheme and to find out if you are eligible for a FREE energy upgrade contact IDP in Buncrana on 07493 62218 or email: aine@inishowen.ie or pmcgonigle@inishowen.ie

Ballyliffin launch

Paul and Aine are also leading IDP’s involvement in the ‘Inishowen Sustainable Energy Community’ [ISEC].

A collaborative group of representatives from IDP, Inishowen Co-Op, Donegal County Council and others, ISEC is now launching its strategic plan to support renewable energy development, climate action change, a just transition and funding strategies for the region.

This launch will take place in the Ballyliffin Lodge Hotel on Thursday, April 27 from 7-9pm.

The launch will provide an overview of the roadmap for the green transformation of Inishowen and how this can be of benefit to everyone in our community. Keynote speaker on the night will be Claire Irwin, of RTE’s ‘Room to Improve’ fame.

This is a free public event, however booking details will be made available in the coming days. Visit www.inishowen.ie for more information.

