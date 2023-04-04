A new direct provision centre opened in Buncrana at the weekend with a bus load of refugees moving into the former Flanagan’s furniture showroom at the Shorefront.

Neither the property owner Christopher Flanagan nor the Government department responsible for refugee services were available for comment yesterday.

However, the Inishowen Independent understands that around 35 people, a mixture of men, women and children, including a number of families, have moved into the premises which had been refurbished and

repurposed over recent months.

Cllr Rena Donaghey called to the centre on Saturday morning to meet some of the new arrivals herself.

“I met some of the refugees and they are lovely people,” she says.

“They were just getting settled in. Some were in the centre, some were out shopping around the town and some of them had been out along the shore for a walk.”

Cllr Donaghey said the youngest in the group is just four-months-old, while one couple is expecting a baby.

