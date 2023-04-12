March weather in Inishowen was markedly warmer and wetter than usual, the latest data from Met Eireann reveals.

In our wettest March since 2019, there was a total of 99.1 millimetres [3.9 inches] of rainfall at Malin Head last month, which is twelve per cent more than average.

The average temperature of 7.3 degrees Celsius here was also half a degree higher than the long-term mean of 6.8 degrees, in further evidence of global warming here in Inishowen.

As the proverb goes, March did indeed come in like a lion and out like a lamb, with subzero temperatures through the early part of the month giving way for temperatures into comfortable double figures by the midpoint and later.

In all, temperatures dipped below freezing on five different days last month – a rarity for Malin Head – with a low of minus 1.3 degrees on Wednesday, March 8.

However by March 15 temperatures had reached a high 15.1 degrees, the same as you expect in mid-May.

The marquee date of the month, St Patrick’s Day, March 17, was also relatively warm and dry, with just 0.4mms of rain and a high of 13 degrees at Malin Head weather station.

Inishowen had a total of 18 wet days [1mm or more of rain] last month, with the wettest day taking place on March 13, which registered 15.4mms of rain. There were just six days with no rainfall.

Meanwhile despite the relative dampness, Malin Head actually recorded the lowest number of official dull days [six] across all weather stations in Ireland in March.

Our sunniest day was on March 8, when the sun shone for 9.5 hours.

