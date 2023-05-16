Gardai are investigating an arson attack on the premises at Ludden, Buncrana, late last Thursday night.

Businessmann Peter Casey was developing the premises as a refugee centre for Ukrainians.

Furious former presidential candidate Mr Casey described it as a “senseless and futile” act.

“I’m so angry and so annoyed.”

“This is wrong on so many levels. It’s just so frustrating.”

He said the fire, which came a day before an arson attack at a refugee camp in Dublin, has caused substantial damage.

“They broke into the building and used diesel to set fire to the inside of it. It was very badly damaged. All I have seen so far are videos but it looks pretty extensive.”

Speaking from the United States yesterday evening, Mr Casey concedes that his plan for a refugee centre here is now in jeopardy.

Mr Casey, who lives in Greencastle, also revealed that he has initiated legal proceedings for defamation against a named individual from Buncrana.

He said the action follows alleged defamatory comments on Facebook.

About Author

Caoimhinn Barr Caoimhinn studied at University College Cork, completing a degree in English and sociology in 1998. He worked at the Derry Journal, Donegal Democrat and Donegal On Sunday newspapers before joining the Inishowen Independent editorial team in 2009. See author's posts