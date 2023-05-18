Moville woman Pauline McCauley was thrilled meeting ‘Better Call Saul’ and ‘Breaking Bad’ star Bob Odenkirk in Donegal last weekend.

Pauline ran into Bob at the scenic Slieve League cliffs, and he had time a quick chat and a photograph.

Bob Odenkirk is best known for playing the loveable rogue and cult hero Saul Goodman on Netflix – and Pauline says she was “taken aback” by just how friendly and approachable he is in real life too.

The 60-year-old actor has also starred in ‘Nobody’, ‘Nebraska’ and ‘The Incredibles 2’ on the big screen and has appeared on the ‘Fargo’ television series as well as one episode of ‘The Simpsons’.

Mother-of-three Pauline is a huge fan of both ‘Breaking Bad’ and spinoff ‘Better Call Saul’ and explains how her three sons – Oisín (18), Finín (15) and Ruairí (13) – are also big fans of the shows and of Bob.

“My sons were delighted and jealous that I got to meet him,” she said.

Pauline explained how the chance meeting came about.

“I was doing the Sliabh Liag Adventure Run 13k event as part of a Wild Atlantic challenge with the Ard Hiking and Trail Running Club. Bob is into hiking too so he arrived to hike the cliffs during the event.”

“He was chatting with the club leaders, wanting to learn more about the club and the event; then he walked about just chatting to our club members and he was really friendly and down-to- earth.”

“Bob did the 5k in the afternoon,” she said.

Pauline (43) hikes with the Ard club every Saturday morning in different locations across the county and says it’s a “very friendly and fun” outdoors group.

“I enjoy walking and wanted to join a hiking club for a long time. It’s only now that the boys are older that I have more free time for my own interests,”

About Author

Caoimhinn Barr Caoimhinn studied at University College Cork, completing a degree in English and sociology in 1998. He worked at the Derry Journal, Donegal Democrat and Donegal On Sunday newspapers before joining the Inishowen Independent editorial team in 2009. See author's posts