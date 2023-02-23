Moville MMA star Darragh Kelly will take on Dorval Jordan from France this Saturday night, February 25, in Dublin’s 3Arena in what will be his third professional fight at Bellator 291.

Kelly made his pro debut this time last year, after winning eight from eight in the amateur ranks.

In his initial pro bout he stopped England’s Junior Morgan with a guillotine choke in just under two minutes of the opening round.

He had to wait until September for his next contest. Kelly took on the dangerous Kye Stevens but after going the full distance, the Moville man won by unanimous decision.

Kelly has long been talked about as the next big thing in the Irish fight game, although he’s also well aware that one defeat can set you back a long way in this game.

Dorval Jordan will provide stiff opposition on Saturday evening but if Kelly can bring his best stuff, he’ll expect to walk away with a third pro win in what looks like a very promising career.

Twenty-four-year-old, Kelly is again expected to take a large following from Moville and even further afield to the capital on Saturday as he looks to take another big step to making a real name for himself in the sport.

The bout on Saturday night will be contested in the featherweight division, which will be a first for Kelly.

Bellator 291 takes place on a rearranged date of Saturday February 25 and will be headlined by the Bellator welterweight unification bout between Yaroslav Amosov and Logan Storley.

