A new plan to halve the number of deaths and serious injuries on Donegal roads by 2030 was published last week. It aims to eliminate all road deaths by 2050.

On average, eight people have died on fatal road traffic collisions in Donegal in each of the last six years.

The plan, drawn up by the Donegal Road Safety Working Group, draws heavily on national targets to completely eliminate road deaths and serious injury by 2050.

It contains 50 detailed action points, covering everything from driver safety education and road improvement schemes, to reducing speed limits to 30kph in all urban areas and increased Garda enforcement on dangerous driving behaviours such as speeding, driving while intoxicated, non-wearing of seatbelts and distracted driving caused by mobile phone use etc.

“Road Safety is not just about how our roads are designed, it is about how we use them, and we all have a part to play by travelling responsibly and safely,” Cllr Liam Blaney, Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council said.

“The introduction of measures has made our roads safer, from the mandatory wearing of seat belts, the lowering of drink-driving limits, the introduction of penalties for dangerous driving behaviours, safer infrastructure, and targeted enforcement.”

Taking a baseline of the number of fatalities and serious injuries on Donegal roads from 2017-20 (an average of 61 per year), the plan aims to reduce that to 55 or lower by 2024 and 31 or lower by 2030.

The plan is aligned with the national ‘Vision Zero’ policy of eliminating all road deaths and serious injuries on Irish roads by 2050.

“We all must take responsibility for our actions and this strategy gives us a direction to follow, towards, safer roads for our communities,” John McLaughlin, chief executive of Donegal County Council said.

The plan was developed by the Donegal Road Safety Working Group, a group consisting of Donegal County Council, Transport Infrastructure Ireland, An Garda Siochana, Road Safety Authority, Donegal Youth Service, Donegal ETB, Pro Social Drivers Programme, Foróige and HSE Ambulance Service.

The road safety plan is available for download from the council’s website.

