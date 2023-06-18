A new index of graves in Carndonagh graveyard has been launched after many months and years of work.

The extensive piece of research surveying the graveyard at the Church of the Sacred Heart in Carndonagh has indexed the final resting place of around 3,000 deceased, and has been welcomed by the local community both at home and abroad.

Carried out by the Colgan Heritage Committee in collaboration with the Carndonagh parish, the information is now displayed on a detailed map at the entry to the graveyard and in a searchable online database at irishgraveyards.ie.

The survey of the graves was carried out by the Mayo-based Irish Graveyard Surveyors, with a draft version put on public display in the Sacred Heart Church and Colgan Hall to allow the local community view it and make amendments where gaps in information existed.

“We are delighted to announce the launch of this Graves Index, and we are positive it will prove a big success for many years to come,” Helen Robins, chairperson of the Colgan Heritage Committee said.

“Within only a few weeks of the database going up online, many hundreds of hits were noted from all over the world.”

Planning for the project began a number of years ago when the Colgan Heritage Committee floated the idea and received very positive feedback for the project.

They formed a working group and approached parish priest Fr Con McLaughlin who gave the idea his full support and encouragement.

Grant aid was secured from the Heritage Council with local fundraising supplementing costs with Colgan Heritage acknowledging the generosity of the Inishowen Co-Op, Inishowen Credit Union, Carndonagh parish and Costcutters Supermarket, Carndonagh, who kindly facilitated, and contributed to, a raffle held on their premises.

“This project is a true community effort, with generous financial support and assistance from many quarters,” Ms Robins said.

“Local people engaged with the process to correct errors in the database.”

“Joseph Gallagher, Heritage Officer for Donegal was always on hand to offer important advice and direction throughout the project.”

“The Colgan Hall staff, the Parish Office staff and the Community Employment workers all provided invaluable assistance in bringing the project to a successful conclusion.”

Colgan Heritage has a number of other projects in the pipeline and will host another event for National Heritage Week later this summer.

Anyone with an interest in history and heritage who’d like to get involved with the group can get in touch by email on heritagecolgan@gmail.com

Finally, anyone wishing to make a correction to an entry in the graveyard database, contact Irish Graveyard Surveyors at 094 9365048 or by email: info@irishgraveyards.ie.