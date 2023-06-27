Defective Blocks Ireland has announced its intention to file a formal complaint with the European Commission against the Irish State over its failure to prevent the crumbling blocks crisis, with almost 1,000 people having signed up since the weekend.

The form to sign up is available by following this link to Coleman Legal’s latest Defective Blocks newsletter. The Online Consent Form link is at the end of the article on the web page.

The mass complaint, spearheaded by Coleman Legal, seeks to highlight the State’s negligence in implementing crucial measures to oversee construction product manufacturing in Ireland, resulting in severe structural damage to homes and buildings in Donegal and other affected counties.

The new complaint is separate from an ongoing High Court legal action involving more than two thousand homeowners and holds significant relevance for the people whose homes and lives have been affected by the State’s failure to ensure proper oversight of the block manufacturing process.

It aims to bring attention to the consequences of the State’s shortcomings and the need for immediate action.

The complaint references multiple EU regulations that the Irish State has failed to adhere to and it addresses breaches of the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights, including Article 2 (right to life), Article 3 (right to integrity of the person), as well as impacts on the right to property and family life.

The complainants include Liam and Gráinne Ó Dochartiagh and Alan Boal, who are lead plaintiffs in the High Court litigation, as well as hundreds of other affected individuals who have expressed their intent to join the complaint.

Anyone affected by the mica crisis is encouraged to sign up online and share the link with friends and family members who have also been affected.

It is important to note that participation in the EU Commission action is not limited to litigation participants.

Co-founder of Defective Blocks Ireland Adrian Sheridan said by bringing together affected individuals, the aim of the complaint is to demonstrate the widespread impact of the Irish State’s failures and to seek appropriate redress.

“It is great to see the people of Donegal coming together so quickly to join forces in this campaign. We greatly appreciate the cooperation of all individuals who choose to participate in this important matter,” he added.

While the complaint is distinct from the ongoing litigation in the Irish Courts, it acknowledges the separate legal action being taken by clients of Coleman Legal.

Its primary objective is to highlight the failures of the Irish State, advocate for corrective measures and rectify the ongoing situation resulting from the sale and use of defective construction products.

To facilitate participation, an online form has been made available for individuals to provide their name and contact details separately from the High Court legal case.

The form also includes a consent box, allowing individuals to grant permission for their details to be used in the complaint and disclosed to the relevant Irish State authorities, ensuring transparency and accountability throughout the process.

Meanwhile homeowners are still waiting for movement on the government’s enhanced Defective Concrete Block Grant Scheme, with regulations due to be finally signed off this week, more than two years after mass protests first erupted on the streets.