All roads lead to Carrick field in Moville this weekend, for the widely-anticipated 21st annual Inishowen Vintage Show.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the popular three-day event, which culminates with the main show day this Sunday, June 11, when hundreds of vintage cars, tractors and craft stalls will be on display.

The Inishowen Vintage Show was a huge success last year – when it returned after an enforced two-year covid hiatus – and organisers are hopeful that the 2023 edition will be even better.

“It’s a weekend not to be missed,” they said. “This year’s show is shaping up to be a massive success.”

The action kicks-off on Friday night, June 9, with aspiring country singer Orlaith Furey taking to the stage first, followed by the much-anticipated return of David Craig and Band.

Top Greencastle act ‘DJ Rudders’ will be spinning the discs on Saturday night, June 10, before ‘Keltic Knights’ are back to rock the packed marquee.

Music will be playing to the wee small hours on both Friday and Saturday nights, with doors opening at 8pm and a fully licenced bar in operation.

‘North-west’s biggest show’

Sunday, June 11 is ‘Vintage Show Day’ itself, with the official rally at 1pm. With hundreds of cars and tractors on display, the vintage enthusiast will not be disappointed.

For the young and the young at heart the Starfare amusements will be there to provide thrills and spills.

And if it’s thrills you’re after, then the lawnmower racing and TrialStar motorbikes will surely satisfy your cravings!

Other attractions include the Patsy Noone Tug O’ War competition and a fashion show brought to you by Deirdre’s at the Diamond, as well as craft tent, trade stands and live threshing demonstration.

“It’s a weekend not to be missed, so get yourself along to the Inishowen Vintage Show – music Friday and Saturday, with the north-west’s biggest vintage show on Sunday 11th June.”