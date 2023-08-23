The Health Service Executive (HSE) has sought planning permission to build a new community group home in Carndonagh.

An old school building on the Ballyloskey Road, close to the James Connolly Memorial Hospital, will be demolished to make way for the new residential home for people with physical and sensory disabilities.

The HSE has sought permission to demolish the former convent school building which has been derelict for many years.

The new single storey community group home will provide four ensuite bedrooms, three sitting rooms, two dining rooms and kitchens, as well as staffrooms, storerooms and utility rooms.

In all, the new premises will be almost 400 square metres in size, with a separate small garage to the rear of the building.

The half-acre (2,250 square metre) site will retain a garden on the Millbrae Avenue road frontage and will also provide eight car parking spaces and room for minibus drop-offs.

Community group homes are an increasing feature of residential and respite services provided by the HSE for adults and children with disabilities.

Home sharing is considered to provide a more suitable way to live for people with intellectual or other disabilities than in large residential institutions, so-called congregated settings.

Living in a smaller home is designed to empower people with intellectual disabilities to have dignifying relationships and to be included meaningfully in the life of their local community.

HSE disability services already operates a number of residential homes in Carndonagh.

The planning application was lodged with Donegal County Council last week, and a decision is scheduled by 8 October.