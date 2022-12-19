Inishowen’s traditional music will be celebrated next month when the Inishowen Trad Orchestra and Choir, conducted by Martin Tourish and Lorna McLaughlin, perform in a special concert at the National Concert Hall in Dublin on January 22.

Tickets for the concert at the National Concert Hall are €25 each and can be bought on the NCH website.

The programme was first performed over two sold out performances in Buncrana earlier this year as part of the Inishowen Traditional Music Project’s Féile na hInse music festival, and it was clear that the work deserved to be showcased on a national stage.

President Michael D. Higgins will attend the January performance.

“We are honoured that President Higgins and his wife Sabina are joining us for the event,” Roisin McGrory, leader of the Inishowen Traditional Music Project said.

“There is a great sense of pride among the group as the music we are performing is from our homeplace.

“Through Martin’s arrangements we are bringing to life music from an Inishowen archive that spans a millennium.

“Two movements in particular are dedicated to the little known 19th century female collector, Honoria Galwey. Honoria played a huge and until now, underrated role, in collecting songs and tunes from the local people of Inishowen, Derry and other parts of Donegal.

“Many of these pieces are no longer in circulation so we are delighted to be bringing them back to life.”

The evening, which will be introduced by Altan’s Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh, will include performances of Mael Ísú Úa Brolcháin of Culdaff’s noted 11th century composition Deus Meus, Adiuva Me, a selection of popular 19th century songs and tunes drawn from the collection of Honoria Galwey of Moville, a section dedicated to the music of renowned Buncrana musician, composer and teacher Dinny McLaughlin, all followed by a rousing ‘Big Night’ finale echoing the legendry house dance gatherings of old with the music of Seamus Grant, the Clonmany Céilí Band, and Paddy and Tom Byrne.

Conductor Martin Tourish, from Ballybofey, thanked the members of the orchestra and choir and the Inishowen Traditional Music project for their work on bringing the work together.

“What I hope you will hear throughout the entirety of this work are the joys, resilience, spirituality, loves, losses, humour and indeed rebellious flair, as experienced over the centuries by the people of this particular part of the world,” the Altan accordionist said.

