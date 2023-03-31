A family’s semi-detached home at Heather Park, Buncrana, is one of the first defective block houses in Inishowen to be demolished under the defective blocks redress scheme.

The demolition was painstakingly carried out, mostly by hand, to protect the integrity of the adjoining property.

“Not alone were you worrying about what you have to do to your house, you were worrying about making sure the house next door was safe too,” homeowner Paula Doherty told the Inishowen Independent. “You nearly expected the house to topple over.”

The adjoining property is not eligible for the current redress scheme, but having lived in a home deteriorating around them for more than ten years, Paula and her husband Seamus couldn’t wait any longer.

“There were too many unknowns, and we have our lives to get on with so we decided to proceed,” Paula said.

“It has taken us two years and eight months to get where we are now, far too long to have to put our lives on hold.”

The neighbours moved out during the demolition just to be on the safe side.

“There’s been upheaval for them, and there will be upheaval for us when that side is done down the line,” Paula said.

