COUNTY councillors will vote this Thursday on whether or not to adopt the annual Budget for 2022, which will see Donegal County Council spend more than €162 million, an increase of €7 million from 2021.

Chief Executive John McLaughlin said it has been another “very challenging budget in the midst of covid-19” but he believes it “is one that can be made work”.

He said there is “great hope” for the future as we emerge from almost two years of dealing with the pandemic.

“The pandemic has put huge pressure on all of society and has created many challenges for us as a county and indeed across the world.”

CEO McLaughlin said “great support from government” has provided much “much-needed stability” to our population, helping to “prop-up” many sectors of our economy.

He also spoke of the challenges of Brexit and rising costs, suggesting that the 2022 Draft Budget had achieved a “good balance” between establishing a solid sustainable financial position and, at the same time, ensuring that expenditure provisions are sufficient to enable the delivery of required services and to fund work to develop the county.

“It will cover the basic and essential activities and also provide monies to allow further development,” Mr McLaughlin added.

