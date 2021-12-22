THE GOVERNMENT is planning to put its new mica redress scheme on a statutory footing, the clearest indication yet that 100% redress will be made available to affected homeowners.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue told the Inishowen Independent yesterday that the coalition government will legislate for a new mica redress scheme to replace the existing one which is based on a statutory instrument, also known as a ministerial order.

Politicians have long emphasised that 100% redress could not be provided under a statutory instrument, but would require legislation.

That legislation now seems to be in the offing and will pave the way for substantial changes to the existing scheme.

“The expectation is that legislation will be required to introduce this new scheme,” Minister McConalogue said, but emphasised that homeowners will continue be able to access the current scheme while the legislation is being prepared and debated in the Oireachtas next year.

“The Government memo will establish the key principles of the support that will be available to homeowners, and there will be as much clarity as possible in that,” he added.

“The more clarity in the government memo, the more certainty and confidence there will be in what the scheme supports and I fully expect there will be strong clarity in the memo.”

